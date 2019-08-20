WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg football heads into the fall looking to convince people that 2018 wasn’t just the Tiger’s one-hit wonder season.
“We want to have the confidence that we had a good year last year, but we also need to be hungry to prove it again in 2019,” Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said. “Warrensburg football, people are going to think it was a one-year deal and we want to show that we are here to stay.”
The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season in which Warrensburg claimed the Class 4 District 7 title – the program’s first district title since 2001, advanced to the state quarterfinals and took home the Silver Tiger trophy from Sedalia.
“We are looking to follow up a great season in 2018 with a district championship,” Cavanah said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back who have played a lot of football for us and we feel good about where we are at.”
Warrensburg returns the centerpiece to its offense in senior Miles Moore.
“I think he is faster than what he was last year,” Cavanah said.
In 2018, the Class 4 Second-Team All-State back ran for 1,364 yards and 15 touchdowns while also hauling in seven receptions for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’ll be our guy,” Cavanah said.
Moore wasn’t the only back for Warrensburg as the Tigers will have to replace the production of Ejiyah Sheridan and Colby Benge.
Junior Shelby Pittsenbarger will take over in the slot for Warrensburg with senior Corbin Cowick and junior Chase Rylander will split carries as fullbacks.
Directing all the traffic in the backfield will be Eli Nappe, who takes over the signal caller spot as a junior.
“Eli is natural leader,” Cavanah said. “He has the respect of all his teammates and he can back that up with his play on the field. He is in a really good spot for us right now.”
Nappe takes over an offense that was predicated on the running game last season, but aspires to have a bigger mix of passing in its formula.
“He is a very intelligent kid. He understands his progressions, he understands our concepts and coverages,” Cavanah said. “I think he will make good decisions with the ball.”
All-State selection Cooper Berry will anchor both the offensive and defensive line for the Tigers.
The Warrensburg defensive unit will center around a pair of linebackers in Cowick - an All-State selection last season - and junior Connor Wyatt, who Cavanah feels could join Cowick as an All-State selection.
“(Cowick) is absolutely our leader defensively,” Cavanah said. “He is an experienced kid.”
Senior Kaden Maxwell and Berry will book end the Tigers front four, both returning starters for Warrensburg.
“The thing about our defense is our defense is going to be very fast,” Cavanah said.
Warrensburg will take part in the Clinton Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 23.
The Tigers will open their season at home at 7 p.m. against Lift for Life Academy – a Class 2 school from St. Louis who went 12-2 last season.
2019 Warrensburg schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Lift for Life Academy Charter, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Odessa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
