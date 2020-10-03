Warrensburg softball turns a close game into a 10-4 victory over Smith-Cotton

WARRENSBURG — After a mostly back-and-forth game between Warrensburg and Smith-Cotton Wednesday, Sept. 30, Warrensburg came out on top 10-4 thanks to a six-run sixth inning.
Smith-Cotton was first on the board with an early 2-0 lead following a two-run home run in the top of first inning.
The Lady Tigers were able to get runners on base in the first and second innings, but Smith-Cotton made sure the runners were left stranded.
With a strong swing by Emma Kreisel in the bottom of third inning, the ball left the field for a three run home run, allowing Warrensburg to claim a 3-2 lead.
Warrensburg was in a tough spot in the top of the fourth inning as Smith-Cotton had runners on second and third base with only one out in the inning.
However, with a quick line drive catch by shortstop Brooklyn Becker and a subsequent strikeout by Kreisel, Warrensburg held onto their 3-2 lead.
With a double to left field, Kreisel brought in another runner in the bottom of the fifth inning, extending Warrensburg's lead to 4-2.
Smith-Cotton closed the gap quickly as the team drove in two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game 4-4.
The game did not remain tied for long as game entered the bottom of the sixth.
Bella Kulenkamp stepped up to the plate for Warrensburg, starting the inning off with a double to deep right-center field.
London Shoemake made a successful bunt and then some at the following at-bat, making it all the way to third base following a missed throw to first base and bringing in a run to give Warrensburg a 5-4 lead.
Bella Valdez took the plate next, bringing in Shoemake with a single up the middle, bringing the score to 6-4.
Following two outs for Warrensburg, Jacelynn Laws stole two bases, making it from first to third base during Samantha Fatka's at-bat before Fatka took first base on a walk.
Molly Nicas was next to bat, with Fatka stealing second base during the at-bat.
With runners on second and third, Nicas drove in two runs on a single to right field to bring the score to 8-4.
Kreisel was next to bat, but was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second base.
With a hit to deep center field, Becker drove in the two runners on a double.
Warrensburg headed into the seventh and final inning on top 10-4.
Smith-Cotton did not go down without a fight, as they were able to fill the bases in the top of the seventh, but stranded them all as the inning came to an end and Warrensburg clenched a 10-4 victory.
