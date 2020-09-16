WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg softball team completed its third game of the season having won in each showing so far.
Warrensburg won their first tournament of the season Aug. 29 as they bested Pilot Grove in Marshall and run-ruled them in 3 innings with a score of 15-0.
On Sept. 2, the Lady Tigers beat Jefferson City 3-2.
Warrensburg got its third win as they defeated Richmond 15-6 on Sept. 3.
Warrensburg got an early lead, scoring three runs in first inning.
With a shot to right field in the second inning, No. 1 Jacelynn Laws drove in two runners on a double.
With the bases loaded, another run was drove in on a ground out to second.
On the following pitch, Emma Kreisel hit a line drive single to center field, driving in two more runs.
Bella Valdez drove in another two runs with a double off the right field wall.
After a pitcher change, Richmond was able to end Warrensburg's seven run second inning at 10-0.
Richmond got on the board in the third inning as a runner was walked with the bases loaded.
Warrensburg prevented Richmond from scoring with a force out at home plate following a ground ball to the infield.
At the next at-bat with bases still loaded, Fatka caught a fly ball in center field and threw to home, keeping the runner on third.
Warrensburg then caught a runner between second and third base, but a missed catch on third base allowed the runner on third to score, bringing the score to 10-2.
The following inning, Becker drove in a runner on second base for Warrensburg as a low throw to first by the shortstop allowed the runner to go home and for her to move to second.
Kreisel later hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to right-center field, making the score 12-2.
Richmond went on to score two runs with a hit to center field with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
Later in the fifth, Richmond scored two more runs after a ground ball and missed throw to first base, making the score 12-6.
Madelyn Kennish brought in two runs for Warrensburg after a ground ball and missed throw to first base.
With a shot to right center field, Jessie Day brought in the last run of the game, making the score 15-6.
Warrensburg finished the game with 18 hits and two errors while Richmond had six hits and four errors.
