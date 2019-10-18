softball Graphic
Warrensburg softball saw its season come to a close on Thursday, Oct. 17, in a 2-0 loss to Pleasant Hill in the opening round of the Class 3 District 13 tournament.

The Chicks scored first in the bottom of the second on a solo home run and then again in the third with an RBI double.

Warrensburg, who split with Pleasant Hill in the regular season, was held to just three hits and committed two errors in the loss.

Senior Abby Allnut reached base in all three of her at-bats with a single and two walks

Warrensburg ends the year with an 11-11 record in the first year under head coach Ali Jo Rogers.

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

