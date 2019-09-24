Warrensburg softball’s seventh inning comeback end three runs short in an 11-8 loss to Oak Grove on Monday, Sept. 23.
The Lady Tigers fell behind 10- in the early goings, allowing three runs in both the first and third inning and a four-spot in the fourth.
An Emma Kreisel double and a single by Brookelynn Becker got a pair of runs back in the bottom half of the fourth.
Oak Grove tacked on a run in the top of the sixth before Warrensburg got back to chipping away at the deficit.
A grounder by Alexus Bowes with runners on second and third scored the first run of the inning followed by Kreisel stealing home to make it an 11-4 game.
The Lady Tigers produced four runs in the bottom of the seventh, using a pair of Oak Grove errors and a three hits to get within three before the rally ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.