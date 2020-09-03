WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg softball team is shooting for a higher win percentage in the upcoming season coming off a fairly young team the previous year.
Warrensburg coach Ali Jo Rogers said the previous season was a good growing year for the team and is looking to have a more stable team this season.
Last year, the Lady Tigers had a winning percentage of more than .500 and Rogers said this year the team is shooting for more than .650.
“For a young team, I thought that was a pretty good accomplishment,” Rogers said.
The 2020 roster will be without last year’s center fielder and lead-off hitter Abby Allnut, who graduated and signed to play for the University of Central Missouri.
For this upcoming season, Rogers said the team is also looking to win at tournaments and the district level.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some games in the upcoming season have already been canceled.
Rogers said the team is working to be flexible and get into the routine taking precautions when on the field.
Seniors
Samantha Fatka; Jacelynn Laws; Kylie Madrid; London Shoemake; Bella Valdez
Juniors
Angel Bergeron; Kayla Bloom; Alexis Bowes; Madelyn Kennish; Katie Koepke; Emma Kreisel; Molly Nicas
Sophomores
Emily Anderson; Brookelynn Becker; Jessie Day; Bella Kulenkamp; Nadyia Mundy; Kaylee Newberry; Kenzie Plummer; Payton Smith
Freshmen
Alexa Goodwin; Myla Laws; Rory Shaw; Jordyn Tarr
2020 Softball Schedule: Date, Opponent, Location, Time
Aug. 31 — Varsity: Smith-Cotton, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Varsity: Jefferson City — Jays, Away, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 — Varsity: Richmond, Home, 4:30 p.m.
