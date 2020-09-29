Warrensburg softball has strong tournament showing

WARRENSBURG — The Lady Tigers continued their strong season with a win against Harrisonville and a strong performance in a tournament the weekend of Friday, Sept. 25.
The Lady Tigers secured a victory against Harrisonville Sept. 22 with a final score of 10-2.
Brookelynn Becker led the team in RBIs with three runs; Jacelynn Laws and Molly Nicas both drove in two runs; and Emma Kreisel, Bella Kulenkamp and London Shoemake drove in one run a piece.
The Lady Tigers took part in a tournament Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-26, at the University of Central Missouri South Recreation Complex.
The tournament began with pool play on Friday before moving to championship and consolation brackets on Saturday.
Each team played two games in pool play before being assigned a bracket based on record.
Third place pool-play finishers moved to the consolation bracket.
Warrensburg won their first game on Sept. 25 against Higginsville 8-5.
The Lady Tigers went on to win their second game of the day against Sherwood 11-0.
On Sept. 26, Warrensburg lost to Blair Oaks 9-3.
However, the lady Tigers went on to win their second game of the day against Centralia 3-1.
Law, Becker and Kayla Bloom had one RBI each.
