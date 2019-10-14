Warrensburg softball fell 8-3 to Oak Grove on Friday, Oct. 11.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 in the bottom of the second only for Warrensburg to responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
Molly Nicas tied the game with a two-run double, scoring Abby Allnut and Jacelynn Laws.
Oak Grove regained the lead for good with a run in the third then followed up with a run in the fourth.
Warrensburg got a run back in the top of the fifth as Allnut tripled then scored on a Laws single.
The Lady Panthers responded with three runs in the home half of the inning and a run in the sixth to seasl the win.
The Lady Tigers were tagged for nine errors in the loss.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, but was pushed back a day due to rain.
Warrensburg will wrap up the regular season on Monday, Oct. 14, at Odessa before starting district play on Thursday, Oct. 17.
