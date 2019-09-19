Warrensburg softball’s late rally fell short in a 8-4 loss to Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Lady Tigers went into the bottom of the seventh down 8-2 but scored two runs on an RBI ground out and a double by Molly Nicas. The rally was cut short by pop out in four territory.
Excelsior Springs opened up its lead with two runs in the top of the second and three runs in the top of the third.
Warrensburg got a run back in the home half of the third inning as Jacelynn Laws drove in Abby Allnut, who led off the inning with a triple, with a grounder to short.
Excelsior Springs tacked on run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to cap off its scoring.
Warrensburg plated a run in the bottom of the third on a bases loaded sacrifice fly off the bat of Nicas.
Warrensburg lost earlier in the week on Monday, Sept. 16, at Harrisonville 4-2 and have a 5-4 record on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.