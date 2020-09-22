Warrensburg softball continues strong season

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg softball's winning streak came to an end after five games with a loss against Pleasant Hill on Sept. 17, but the Lady Tigers have continued to have extremely strong showings in their first couple weeks of the season.
On Sept. 14, Warrensburg faced off against Odessa, winning the game 4-1.
Brookelynn Becker, Sammy Fatka, Emma Kreisel and Kayla Bloom each scored a point for the Lady Tigers.
Kreisel pitched the game, only allowing a single run to score.
Warrensburg went up against Excelsior Springs on Sept. 15, winning the game 6-2.
Jacelynn Laws scored two points while Bella Kulenkamp, Becker, Kreisel and Bloom each scored once.
Kreisel pitched the game, allowing only two runs.
The Lady Tigers faced Pleasant Hill on Sept. 17, ending the game with a 4-1 loss.
Kreisel pitched the game while Warrensburg's single run was made by a hit from Bloom.
On Sept. 18, Warrensburg participated in a tournament in Kansas City.
Warrensburg lost their fist game as Kreisel pitched against Liberty North, allowing four runs while Laws, Becker and Bloom scored for an end score of 4-3.
Warrensburg had a commanding win in their second game as they defeated Raytown 15-0.
Kreisel pitched the game, allowing no runs to score while each Lady Tiger scored at least one run during the game.
Warrensburg participated in another tournament in Kansas City the following day on Sept. 19.
The Lady Tigers won their first game against Willard 5-3.
Kreisel pitched the game and scored two points while Bloom, Fatka and Izabella Valdez each scored a point.
Warrensburg faced Blue Springs in their second game, losing 16-0.
Kreisel pitched the first three innings before Laws came in to relieve her.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Harrisonville for their next game at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.