Warrensburg soccer started its season off with a flurry of goals, beating Odessa 9-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Tigers invoked the goal-rule, changed from 10 goals to eight this season, in the 73rd minute after leading 6-1 at halftime.
Tyler Adams, Ryan Russell and Kevin Likcani each had a pair of goals in the win while Carter Bell, Patrick Partee and Joe Steward also found the back of the net once.
Warrensburg hosts Center on Thursday, Sept. 5.
