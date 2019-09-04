Soccer Graphic
Buy Now

Warrensburg soccer started its season off with a flurry of goals, beating Odessa 9-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The Tigers invoked the goal-rule, changed from 10 goals to eight this season, in the 73rd minute after leading 6-1 at halftime.

Tyler Adams, Ryan Russell and Kevin Likcani each had a pair of goals in the win while Carter Bell, Patrick Partee and Joe Steward also found the back of the net once.

Warrensburg hosts Center on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.