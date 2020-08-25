Warrensburg soccer player recognized with Senior Excellence Award

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg soccer’s Brianna Munsterman was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches association with its Senior Excellence Award.
The award honors a senior student-athlete based on exceptional contributions to the team while exemplifying the finest attributes of a high school student-athlete.
Selections are to be made based on the following criteria. The student-athlete must:
- Be a high school senior
- Have made significant contributions to the team
- Represent the finest attributes of a team player
- Consistently project a positive attitude
- Display team leadership
- Exemplify the standards set forth in the United Soccer Coaches Player Code of Conduct and Ethics
"Brianna meets and exceeds every expectation listed in the criteria," Warrensburg soccer Coach Bryan Olivas said. "She is the true definition of what it means to be a student-athlete. It is unfortunate we couldn't have her senior season, but I know she has a bright future ahead of her. We are very proud that she got recognized with this award."
