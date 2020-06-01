WARRENSBURG —Warrensburg soccer's Ryleigh Sherman has been named to the 2020 Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer All-Academic Team.
The Missouri Soccer Academic Team is a highly select group of seniors from all four classes who have excelled both on the field and in the classroom during their high school careers.
Nominees are first screened for soccer excellence based on information provided by their coach of their playing success and other contributions to the team
To meet the on field criteria, a player must at minimum been a two-year varsity starter for her team.
Players that meet the criteria for soccer excellence are then evaluated academically using a combination of their GPA and ACT score (GPA x ACT).
The academic criterion is determined by multiplying the player’s ACT score by her unweighted GPA (on a 4.0 point scale).
Players must also participate in more than two additional extra-curricular activities in order to be considered and have played at least two years of varsity soccer.
The top 40 players (increased this year due to the nonseason) on the academic criterion that meet the on field performance criterion make up the team.
This year, the academic criterion cutoff was an unweighted GPAxACT score of 98.8.
The top players on this objective ranking are placed on the Academic Team.
