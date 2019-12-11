Warrensburg soccer secured a host of postseason awards following the 2019 season.
Ryan Russell was named to the All-Region, All-District First-Team and Second-Team All-MRVC.
Joining Russell on the First-Team All-District squad was Aidan McMurphy, who also was named honorable mention All-Conference.
Both Miklo Rietbrock and Brian Kinman earned Second-Team All-District honors.
Carter Bell received a Second-Team All-Conference nod along with Tyler Adams.
