Warrensburg soccer goes 1-1-1 at home tournament

Warrensburg finished 1-1-1 at its own two-day tournament, finishing second with 13 points behind Capital City’s 17 points.
The Tigers lost a high-scoring affair with Capital City 8-6 on Friday, Sept. 13.
Warrensburg bounced back to secure a 2-2 draw with Summit Christian Saturday morning, Sept. 14.
Owen Hall and Patrick Partee found the back of the net in the tie.
The Tigers closed out the tournament with a 1-0 win over Boonville.
Zach Reed scored the lone goal of the game as goalkeeper Cooper Purvus produced a clean sheet.
Warrensburg travels to Sedalia to face Smith-Cotton on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
