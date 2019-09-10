Warrensburg soccer dropped a conference match-up with Harrisonville 3-1 on Monday, Sept. 9.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes of action.
Senior Joe Stewart halved Harrisonville’s lead with 15 minutes to go in the first half, but the Wildcats converted a penalty kick in the closing minutes of the half to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
Warrensburg hosts Marshall on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
