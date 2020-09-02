WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg High School varsity football team had an impressive start to their season by besting Capital City High School 48-7 Friday, Aug. 28, at Jefferson City High School.
The Tigers got an early lead against the Capital City Cavaliers, scoring the first touchdown of the season 20 seconds into the game.
The opening kickoff was returned by Bryce Schoonover to the opponent's 6-yard line. An off-sides penalty on the following play gave the Tigers first down and goal from the three yard line.
Eli Nappe scored a three yard touchdown run on the first down, followed by an extra point by Todd Lancaster.
The Tigers wasted no time in furthering the lead as the Tigers recovered an opposing returner's fumble on the kickoff at the three yard line, allowing Nappe to complete a 3-yard touchdown 31 seconds into the game, followed by an extra point by Lancaster, making the score 14-0 with 11:29 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers scored once again as Nappe ran the ball 12 yards to the end zone, followed by an extra point by Lancaster.
Nappe went on to complete a 23-yard touchdown pass line to Shelby Pittsenbarger and Lancaster scored another extra point, ending the first quarter 28-0.
"We told our guys all week that we needed to start fast and jump up on Capital City early," Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said. "We did that with the big kickoff return and never looked back. Things snowballed for Capital City after that and we were up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter."
During the second quarter, Nappe completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Greg Smith, making the score 34-0.
The Tigers' defense held strong, refusing to let Capital City score through the first half.
In the third quarter, Pittsenbarger made a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown, followed by an extra point by Lancaster.
Warrensburg's final points of the game came as Pittsenbarger completed a 65-yard touchdown run and Lancaster scored an extra point.
Capital City was able to score a touchdown and extra point late in the third quarter, but the damage was done as Warrensburg defeated Capital City, 48-7.
"Our defense played really well for a week one game, not allowing a touchdown until late in the third quarter after we had made some substitutions," Cavanah said. "Offensively we threw the ball well in the first half but didn't throw any in the second half since the game was a bit out of hand. Typically there are major improvements made between week one and week two. I'm excited to see our guys clean up some typical week one mistakes."
Warrensburg will play its first home game of the season against Oak Grove at Walton Stadium 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4.
"I'm very excited about this team," Cavanah said. "We have good kids that are coachable and work hard. We play a very tough schedule so each week we must bring our best effort."
