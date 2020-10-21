WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Tigers secured a win over the Clinton Cardinals, overcoming a number of penalties called on the team and still managing to score on each of their 10 drives on Friday, Oct. 16.
Just over a minute into the game, following a couple running plays by Luke Othic, Eli Nappe completed a pass to Zach Munsterman who avoided a number of tackles before being brought down at the nine-yard line.
On the following play, the Tigers' defense gave Nappe plenty of time to find an open Shelby Pittsenbarger for a touchdown throw.
With about 10 minutes left in the first quarter, the Tigers were up 7-0.
Later in the first quarter, the Tigers found themselves second and seven on the 48-yard line.
With a hand-off to Othic, he made his way over a Clinton player and to the two-yard line, where he was pushed out of bounds just shy of a touchdown.
The following play, Nappe ran the ball into the left side of the end zone for a touchdown as the Tigers extended their lead to 14-0 with 7:10 left in the first quarter.
Later in the first quarter, with the Cardinals on their fourth down, Pittsenbarger received a punt, returning the ball to about the 45-yard line.
However, a personal foul was called on the Tigers, bringing them back to the 27-yard line.
On the following play, the Tigers made up for the lost yardage and then some as Nappe fired the ball to a wide-open Greg Smith, who ran the ball the rest of the way for a touchdown.
The score was brought to 21-0 with 5:41 left in the first quarter.
Following a completed pass to Greg Wyatt and a loss of yards due to a Tigers penalty, the Tigers were second and 10 at the 32-yard line with about 1:20 left in the first quarter.
On the next play, Nappe completed a pass to Smith who dodged multiple Cardinals on his way to the end zone for another touchdown.
The Tigers were ahead 28-0 as the first quarter ended.
The Tigers continued to extend their lead in the second quarter as Nappe completed a throw to Pittsenbarger for a touchdown with 8:50 left in the first half, bringing the score to 35-0.
With 8:36 left in the second quarter, Nappe was able to intercept a pass from the Cardinals.
Following the turnover, the Tigers made their way to the 12-yard line after a few plays.
With 6:56 left in the first half, Pittsenbarger received a pass from Nappe in the end zone for another touchdown, bringing the score to 42-0.
With about four minutes left in the first half, Munsterman picked off a pass for an interception.
With just over three minutes left in the first half, the Tigers were first and goal from the two-yard line before Bryce Schoonover ran the ball in for a touchdown, bringing the score to 49-0.
With just over a minute left in the first half, the Cardinals scored their first touchdown of the game, bringing the score to 49-7.
After a few plays, with the clock running down and about 30 seconds left in the first half, Othic found an opening and ran the ball in about 20 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers entered the second half up 56-7.
With about a minute left in the third quarter, Jake Sartwell was able to gain 19 yards for the Tigers on a running play, bringing the Tigers to first and 10 on the 28-yard line line.
As the clock continued running down, Cole Kreisel made a pass to Quinn Conley with 15 seconds on the clock, who ran the ball the rest of the way for a touchdown.
The Tigers entered the final quarter leading 63-7.
With under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were third and goal on the three-yard line.
Kreisel held onto the ball, running the ball three yards for a touchdown, as the Tigers extended their score to 69-7.
On the extra point kick, Todd Lancaster took a knee, leaving the final score at 69-7.
Warrensburg's next opponent is currently undetermined.
