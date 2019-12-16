Warrensburg's Hoke hits PR in Texas

Warrensburg senior Gabby Hoke cleared 12’3” to win the LoveJoy Texas Express Holiday Invitational on Sunday, Dec. 15, in Lucas, Texas.
“I am really proud of that, last year I jumped 11’1” here, so we’ve come a long way in a year,” Hoke said in an interview with Texas MileSplit.
Hoke’s 12’3” marks ranks third best nationally in heights reported to Athletic.net, six inches off the current top high school indoor mark.
