Senior George Fury is Warrensburg’s lone state wrestling qualifier after finishing fourth at the Class 3 District 4 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Fury ended the day with a 4-2 mark. The senior was pinned in the second period of the quarterfinals then responded with three straight back side wins to punch his ticket to state - all by pin.
Hurley Jacobs took down Fury in the first period of the third place match.
Both Garrett Caughern (152) and Brendan Browmwell (285) reached the bubble round
Caughern dropped his opening round match then secured a pair of second period pins to reach the consolation semifinals.
Will Locke, Kearney, ended the junior’s season with a 13-4 major decision.
Browmwell made it to the semifinals with a pin in the opening round and a pin in the quarterfinals, but lost a 4-2 decision to get sent to the back side of the bracket.
The sophomore’s season came to an end in a 5-2 decision in the consolation semifinals.
Warrensburg finished with 37.5 team points.
State wrestling will begin Thursday, Feb. 20 and run through Saturday, Feb. 22, in Columbia.
