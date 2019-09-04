Warrensburg senior Montana Carter was the medalist at the Excelsior Springs triangular, shooting +5, 41, over nine holes as the Lady Tigers finished second with a team score of 222.
Excelsior Springs won the meet with a team score of 214.
Junior Hannah Taylor shot a 54 for Warrensburg, followed by freshman Allie Phelps, who carded a 62. Sophomore Kira Smith added a 65 to the team score and freshman Kristin Sutton shot a 71.
