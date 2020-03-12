Warrensburg's Brooks Baldwin is named to the Class 4 District 13 All-District Team.
The juniors averaged 10.3 points per game this season.
Baldwin shot 83.8% from the free-throw line this season.
Warrensburg finished the season 16-10 and earned a share of the Missouri River Valley Conference West title with Harrisonville.
Harrisonville ended Warrensburg's season in the district tournament.
Warrensburg ended the the season winning 10 of its final 12 games.
