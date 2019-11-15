Warrensburg's Abby Allnutt was named to the Class 3 All-State softball team for her senior season performance.
The Central Missouri softball commit was also named to the All-MRVC West First-Team as well as earning a place on the Academic All-Conference team.
Allnutt also earned First-Team All-District and First-Team All-Region honors.
Teammates Molly Nicas and Emma Kreisel both earned a Second-Team All-Conference and an Academic All-Academic nods.
Nicas was also named to the First-Team All-District and First-Team All-Region squad.
Kreisel joined Allnut and Nicas on the First-Team All-District squad and was named to the Second-Team All-Region group.
As a team, the Lady Tigers place 10 athletes on the Academic All-Conference squad.
Warrensburg finished the season with an 11-11 record
