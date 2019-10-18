The Warrensburg Middle School cross country team ran Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Warrensburg home meet.
Both the boys and girls teams took first with 31 points.
Rory Shaw was the top Warrensburg Middle School finisher of any race as she took second in the girls race with a time of 11 minutes, 34.2 seconds.
Also in the girls race, Myla Laws took fifth with a time of 11:52.2; Delaney Quick took seventh with a time of 12:03.1; Kaitlyn Stewart took eighth with a time of 12:04.5; Alexa Goodwin took ninth with a time of 12:06.5.
In the boys race, Warrensburg's Blake McBride led the Tigers with a fourth place finish in 10:25.7
Also in the boys race, Colby Hannrich took fifth with a time of 10:38.6; Hayden Gilpin took sixth with a time of 10:40.3; Carlos Escobar took seventh with a time of 10:41.4; and Mason Marriott took ninth with a time of 10:46.1.
