WARRENSBURG — A return trip to state is on the mind for the Warrensburg Tiger golf team in 2020.
“Definitely since we made it to state as a team last year, that is definitely a main goal for us, winning conference again for sure,” junior Brooks Baldwin said.
Warrensburg finished seventh as a team at state in 2019 with a combined score of 655.
“To top it would be to place,” coach Dave Liebnitz said.
Exchange student Ander Ibarra was the top individual finisher for Warrensburg in 2019 as he finished in the top 10 of the Class 3 state golf tournament at the Columbia Country Club.
The junior from Mexico dropped five strokes off his day one score of 79 to finish with the third-best round of the tournament at +3, 74.
Ibarra finished in eighth place with a final tally of 152, six strokes off the lead.
Just behind Ibarra was Baldwin in a tie for 12th place with a total score of 156.
Both Ibarra and Baldwin earned all-state nods for their efforts.
Ibarra is one of two state team members that will not return to the Warrensburg squad in 2020.
The other is 2019 graduate Nolan Chapman.
“When you lose two guys who were on a state team, those are big shoes to fill,” Liebnitz said.
He challenged his team to put in the work during the off-season to help fill the void left by Ibarra and Nolan Chapman.
“We always say, players are made in the off-season,” Liebnitz said.
He said his players responded and have had a strong start to 2020.
“I think they understood that and took it to heart,” Liebnitz said.
Unlike fighting the cold weather of 2019, the team started the season outside for the most part in 2020.
“Our early qualifying scores have probably as a group, been better than I expected,” Liebnitz said. “Not that I underestimated anybody but we lost two kind of top-notch players and so we had some guys trying to fill their shoes.”
From the 2019 team, Warrensburg returns state qualifiers Baldwin, Andrew Bailey and Jackson Nimmo.
He said Dejan Georgijevic, Dane Sproat and Mason Chapman will vie for a varsity spot as well.
“You never really know because somebody could get hot and that happened a little bit last year with some guys,” Liebnitz said.
As the season gets started, he said the team is looking to build consistency in its game.
“The goal this year is going to be to get more consistent from tournament-to-tournament to match-to-match,” Liebnitz said.
He said that was a strength of the team last year.
“It would be really nice if it gets that way,” Liebnitz said.
Baldwin said the team knows what it must do to get back to state.
“Countless hours, especially short game,” Baldwin said. “We might not have as much talent as we did last year but I think if we put in the time, we will be right back where we were last year, for sure.”
He said the team is ready to make a run at the state tournament again this year.
“Continuing that tradition and seeing the results of hard work is something that we have become accustomed to and I think that is something we can continue this year, for sure,” Baldwin said.
