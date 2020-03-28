WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg Lady Tigers basketball team led the Missouri River Valley Conference West with 13 players being named Missouri River Vall Conference West Academic All-Conference.
To be named academic all-conference, a play must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and have earned a varsity letter.
Seniors, Olivia Harrison, Sadie Misner, Brianna Munsterman, Cora Perry, Zoey Westphal; juniors, Allison Adlich, Samantha Fatka, Raegan Horn, Izabella Valdez, Grace Irmischer; and freshmen, Brookelynn Becker, Grace Hill and Kimberly Maxwell all earned academic all-conference recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.