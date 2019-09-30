Warrensburg, Holden and Knob Noster all took part in the Central Missouri softball tournament on Friday, Sept. 27.
The Lady Tigers finished 2-0 with wins over Knob Noster, 5-3, and Belton 6-2. The Lady Panthers went 1-1 with their win coming over Belton, 12-2. The Lady Eagles lost both games, falling to Raymore-Peculiar, 17-0, and Harrisonville, 7-2.
The second day of the tournament was rained out.
Warrensburg 6, Belton 2
A five-run sixth inning for the Lady Tigers broke a 1-1 tie to start Warrensburg in the win column.
Emma Kreisel reached on a single then came around to score on a wild pitch to break the tie.
Molly Nicas singled in Jacelynn Laws.
Kreisel capped off the scoring by wearing a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 6-1.
Belton got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, but would come no closer.
Warrensburg 5, Knob Noster 3
The Lady Panthers scored their three runs in the first three innings.
Estella Huntsman stole home in the top of the first for the first run. Emma Frisbee followed Huntsman’s lead, swiping home to make it a 2-0 game in the top of the first.
Sadie Parks launched a home run in the top of the third to make it 3-0.
Warrensburg tied the game on a bases -loaded triple by Sammy Fatka, taking advantage of two Knob Noster errors in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Tigers took the lead, 4-3, on an Abby Allnut single later in the frame, scoring Alexus Bowes.
Warrensburg tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Knob Noster 12, Belton 2
The Lady Panthers pounced on the Pirates early to split their two game spread at UCM.
Huntsman got Knob Noster on the board with a two-run home run in the first inning to help the Lady Panthers out to a 3-0 lead.
Knob Noster came back with four more runs in the second frame, with Parks driving in two with a ground ball to short.
A five-run fifth put the game out of reach.
Belton scored a run in the fourth and fifth inning.
Parks struck out nine in the complete game effort, eclipsing 100 strikeouts on the season for the third straight year.
Raymore-Peculiar 17, Holden 0
The Lady Panthers hung six runs in both the second and fourth inning to go along with two runs in the first and three runs in the fifth.
Lilly Spring and Hannah Findley each accounted for a hit in the loss.
Harrisonville 7, Holden 3
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
Spring scored on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Daniel, Abby Wamsley scored on an RBI groundout by Maddie Rockhold and Findley scored on a passed ball.
Harrisonville rattled off seven-unanswered runs starting with five in the bottom half of the first. The Wildcats got a run in the second and sixth inning.
