Warrensburg hosts annual cross country time trial

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg cross country team got some race mileage in on Saturday, Aug. 31, hosting its annual time trial on its home course.
The time trial acts a warm up to the season, with the course set at two miles — a normal cross country race is just a shade over three miles.
“It’s important to get a race off at the beginning of the season, just to get back into the swing of things,” Warrensburg coach Creighton Collier said. “You really don’t know what a race feels like at practice because you aren’t in a race at practice.”
The Lady Tigers made the most of the precursor event, grabbing the top five spots on their home course.
“What was really most impressive for me, on the girls side, was they packed up for the beginning of the race,” Collier said. “And for anyone watching and the other runners, that can be intimidating.”
Junior Tabby Boldt cruised her way to a 12:59.1, leading the race of the jump. Freshman Emma Gebbia clocked a 13:34.96 for the second fastest Lady Tigers time, followed by sophomore Allie Griffiths with a time of 13:41.22.
Senior Rylee McLaughlin was the fourth Warrensburg runner to stay under the 14 minute mark, crossing the finish line at 13:52.41.
Rounding out the top five was Ellie Wiederhoft at 14:26.25.
Sophomore Drew Belardo was the top runners for Warrensburg on the boys side, with a time of 11:19.93.
“I know with losing Colton (Palmer) from last year, a lot of people didn’t know what the guys team would look like, but I was really impressed with how the guys competed with each other,” Collier said.
Junior Cooper Palmer checked in with the second fastest time for the Tigers at 11:29.54, followed by fellow junior Logan Shaw at 11:54.92 and senior Tim Richner at 11:58.17.
Junior Garrett Shepherd came in with the fifth fastest Warrensburg time with a 12:18.12.
Knob Noster, along with Smith-Cotton, Pleasant Hill and Clinton, also took part in the race.
Junior Sam Wilhelm claimed the Panthers fastest time on the boys side with an 11:08 while sophomore Haley Roblee was the fastest Lady Panther at 15:27.
Warrensburg begins its season at the Cass County Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7. Knob Noster will take part in the Oak Grove Invitational on Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.