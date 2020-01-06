Warrensburg holds off Kauffman in Lotspeich Shootout

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg used a 13-0 run in the second quarter, then survived a late charge by Kauffman to take down the Blue Knights 65-52 on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Lotspeich Shootout.
“Some good, some bad, some ugly,” Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said. “Playing short handed, I thought our kids did pretty well.”
The Tigers were without starting point guard Brooks Baldwin, moving Jackson Nimmo into the starting line-up and turning Eli Nappe into the primary ball handler.
“Threw some different guys out in different positions, but I felt like we made more than enough plays,” Nimmo said.
Warrensburg broke open the back-and-forth first half with a 13-0 build in the paint and at the free throw line over the course of the final 3:21 of the second quarter to lead 33-22.
“When we were strong with the ball, we got what we wanted offensively,” Nimmo said. “When we weren’t, they got what they wanted.”
The Tigers stretched their lead out to 18, 50-32, by the end of the third quarter.
Kauffman made one final push to get back into the game at the start of the fourth quarter, rattling off nine-straight points. Eight of the Blue Knights' points came off turnovers by Warrensburg.
“We didn’t take very good of the ball,” Nimmo said. “Our offense was their best offense.”
Shelby Pittsenbarger, who finished with 17 points, ended Warrensburg’s scoreless streak with a 3-pointer at the 3:52 mark of the fourth quarter to keep the Tiger’s advantage in double-figures.
Cooper Berry added 15 points while Trevor Key chipped in 13.
Warrensburg begins MRVC West Play on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at Harrisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.