WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg hit three buzzer-beaters to take down Oak Grove 60-49 on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
“I thought our kids battled and guarded well until maybe the last three minutes,” Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said.
The Tigers jumped out to an 8-2 lead at the start of the contest, only for Oak Grove to answer with a 7-0 run to stake out a 9-8 lead
Preston Patterson provided the first bucket at the horn, scoring on a backdoor cut to put the Tigers up 10-9 going into the second quarter.
The Tigers took advantage of a 9-3 run to start the second stanza, opening up a 19-12 lead.
Oak Grove was without Tully Thomson, who led the Panthers with 18 points, for the final five minutes, 50 seconds of the first half, after the senior picked up his third foul.
“It helped us,” Nimmo said. “It hurt them on the defensive end a little, kind of limited them in what they could and wanted to do.”
The Panthers got within five, 27-22, before Brooks Baldwin sent Warrensburg into the break with an eight-point advantage with a 3-pointer at the horn.
“I thought we executed well and got good looks with that,” Nimmo said on his team’s end of quarter shot selections.
Cooper Berry took over in the third quarter, scoring six of the Tigers 18 points in the frame and finished with 10 points and a handful of emphatic blocks.
“He is demanding the ball and our team is doing a good job of getting him the ball,” Nimmo said.
Eli Nappe, who finished with 11 points, gave Warrensburg a 48-34 lead with the third buzzer-beater of the contest.
“Nobody works harder on their shooting on our team than Eli, so seeing him step up, you really like to see that,” Nimmo said.
Warrensburg didn’t need a last-second shot at the end of the final frame, maintaining its double-digit lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Shelby Pittsenbarger led the Tigers with 14 points as three Tigers reached double-figures. Baldwin added eight points and both Jackson Nimmo and Trevor Key chipped in five.
Warrensburg hosts Pleasant Hill on Thursday, Feb. 27, and then will begin Class 4 District 13 play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 seed and host Harrisonville in the opening round.
