Warrensburg golf finished third at the Richmond Triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Lady Tigers combined for a team score of 234, trailing host Richmond’s 217 and Pleasant Hill’s second place score of 223.
Allie Phelps and Hannah Taylor both carded rounds of +17, 53, as the best scores for Warrensburg. Montana Carter shot a 58 while Kristin Sutton turned in a 70. Kira Smith shot a 71 on the day.
