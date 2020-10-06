Warrensburg girls tennis wins district quarterfinals game

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg girls tennis team defeated Ruskin 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the district conference on Monday, Oct. 5.
Each doubles team won their match up for the day.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jessica Snare and Sydni Sabas won 8-0, the No. 2 doubles team of Ellie Gostomski and Raegan Horn won 8-0 and the No. 3 doubles team of Ashlea Martin and Jordan Wittmaier won 8-1.
In the individual matches, No. 2 Gostomski, No. 4 Sabas and No. 6 Wittmaier won their matches to secure Warrensburg's victory.
Snare, Horn and Martin did not finish their individual matches as Warrensburg reached the number of games needed to win the game.
