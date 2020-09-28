Warrensburg girls tennis wins both double header games

WARRENSBURG — After defeating Smith-Cotton, the Warrensburg girls tennis team returned to the court the next day to defeat both Excelsior Springs and Clinton during a double header.
The Lady Tigers started out their week by defeating Smith-Cotton 6-3 on Monday, Sept. 21.
In the individual matches, No. 3 Raegan Horn, No. 4 Sydni Sabas, No. 5 Ashlea Martin and No. 6 Jordan Wittmaier won their matchups.
Horn won 8-3, Sabas 8-1, Martin 8-4 and Wittmaier 8-1.
Warrensburg won two of its three doubles matchups as the No. 2 doubles team of Ellie Gostomski and Horn won 8-0 and No. 3 doubles team of Martin and Wittmaier 8-0.
The Lady Tigers hosted a double header at home against Excelsior Springs and Clinton on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Warrensburg defeated its first opponent of the day, Excelsior Springs, 5-0.
In the individual matches, No. 1 Jessica Snare and No. 2 Gostomski won their matchups.
Warrensburg won all three doubles matchups as the No. 1 doubles team of Sabas and Snare won 6-0, No. 2 doubles team of Gostomski and Horn won 6-2 and No. 3 doubles team of Martin and Wittmaier 6-3.
The Lady Tigers went on to beat their second opponent of the day, Clinton, 5-1.
In the individual matches, No. 1 Snare, No. 3 Horn, No. 4 Sabas, No. 5 Martin and No. 6 Wittmaier won their matchups.
Snare won 6-2, Horn 6-4, Sabas 6-0, Martin 6-1 and Wittmaier 6-1.
Warrensburg was narrowly defeated by Marshall 5-4 on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
In the individual matches, No. 3 Horn, No. 4 Sabas and No. 6 Wittmaier won their matchups.
Horn won 7-4, Sabas 8-2 and Wittmaier 9-7.
The No. 3 doubles team of Martin and Wittmaier won their matchup 8-5.
