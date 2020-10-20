Warrensburg girls tennis unable to claim district title, but advances Snare to state tournament

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg girls tennis finished their regular season with a record of 10-4, making it to the semifinals of the district tournament where they were bested by Notre Dame de Sion.
The Lady Tigers faced off against Ruskin in the Class 2, District 7 quarterfinals with a 6-0 victory.
Warrensburg went on to face Notre Dame de Sion in the semifinals, but lost the match-up.
"I was proud of the way they finished off the season," head coach Elle Liebnitz said.
Following the district tournament, Jessica Snare was able to participate in the state singles tournament.
Prior to the state tournament, Snare's record was 19-6.
Snare lost 0-2 to Visitation Academy's Flora Eidson in her first match-up.
"Overall, she did pretty well," Liebnitz said. "We were up against basically the number two seed Visitation (Academy) in the first round, so she was a little outmatched there. But she played well and she got a taste of what it is like to be one of the best tennis players in the state at the high school level. She was able to take a lot from that match."
Snare went on to win her next match-up in the consolation round, but was unable to secure a win in the following round, finishing her state tournament performance 1-2.
"She had a lot of backspin on her shot and Jessica just wasn't really used to seeing that in person," Liebnitz said.
Liebnitz went on to say as Snare is still a junior, their goal for Snare is to make it back to the state tournament in 2021 and advance further in the bracket.
Liebnitz said the 2020 Warrensburg girls tennis team was young, with only one senior in its top six roster.
She said that having more players with varsity experience is a big factor in winning games.
Liebnitz said with the team members playing a lot of games in its five week season, the players gained a fair amount of varsity experience this season that will transfer over to the 2021 season.
"We're only going to improve from here next year and the year after that," Liebnitz said.
