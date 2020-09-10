WARRENSBURG — After a couple of close games, the Warrensburg girls tennis team was at three losses in the team’s first three games of the season before sweeping Center High School for their first season win.
On Sept. 2, Warrensburg had its first game of the season against Grain Valley, but suffered defeat as each individual and doubles match ended in a loss for Warrensburg.
The Lady Tigers played their first at-home matches Thursday, Sept. 3, being narrowly defeated by Odessa 4-5.
In the individual matches, No. 1 Jessica Snare, No. 3 Raegan Horn and No. 4 Sydni Sabas won their matchups.
Snare won 8-4, Horn 8-2 and Sabas 8-2.
Out of the three doubles matches, the No. 3 doubles team of Sabas and Sadie Svedin won their match 8-1.
Warrensburg faced Odessa once more Tuesday, Sept. 8, and were defeated 3-6.
No. 3 Horn and No. 4 Sabas won their individual match-ups.
Horn won 8-3 and Sabas 8-3.
The No. 2 doubles team of Horn and Ellie Gostomski picked up an 8-3 win.
The Lady Tigers won their first game of the season Wednesday, Sept. 9, sweeping Center High School 9-0.
In the individual matches, No. 1 Snare won 8-1, No. 2 Gostomski 8-5, No. 3 Horn 8-1, No. 4 Sabas 8-0, No. 5 Ashlea Martin 8-0 and No. 6 Jordan Wittmaier 8-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Snare and Sabas won 8-0, No. 2 doubles team of Gostomski and Horn 8-0 and No. 3 doubles team of Wittmaier and Allison Adlich 8-0.
