Warrensburg girls golf places third in district tournament

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg girls golf placed third in its district tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, in Excelsior Springs.
Warrensburg competed in Class 2, District 4.
The Lady Tigers finished with a team score of 433.
Cameron placed first with a team score of 424 while Savannah placed second with a team score of 427.
The top individual score was made by Chillicothe's Hallie Jones with a score of 87.
Warrensburg's top scorer was Hannah Taylor, who shot 102, tying for eighth place in the top individual scores.
Allie Phelps finished right behind Taylor, placing 11th with a score of 103.
Reece Nimmo shot 104, tying for 12th place.
Evelyn Clark tied for 36th place, finishing with a score of 124.
Three of the Lady Tigers qualified for the state golf tournament: Taylor, Phelps and Nimmo.
The state golf tournament will take place Monday, Oct. 19, at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
