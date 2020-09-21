WARRENSBURG — Following losses in New Bloomfield and Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg girls golf dusted themselves off and returned to the green to finish first in a Richmond tournament and win a duel against Odessa.
Warrensburg participated in a tournament Sept. 9 in New Bloomfield, where they placed 15th out of 17 eligible teams with a team score of 449.
Rock Bridge finished first at the tournament with a team score of 315.
Warrensburg's Allie Phelps finished with the team's top score of 105, tying for 44th in total individual scores.
The Lady Tigers next traveled to Pleasant Hill for a triangular Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Warrensburg finished with a team score of 234, being defeated by Pleasant Hill with a team score of 207.
The top individual score of 49 was made by Pleasant Hill's Ale Scrogham, with Phelps coming in second with an individual score of 50.
The Lady Tigers followed up their loss in Pleasant Hill with a first place finish in a tournament of 10 eligible teams Tuesday, Sept. 16, in Richmond.
Warrensburg finished with a team score of 436, followed by Maryville in second with a team score of 451.
Lawson's Ellie Smith obtained the top score of the tournament with an individual score of 92, followed by Phelps and East Buchanan's Madi Jessen in a tie for second with individual scores of 95.
The Lady Tigers returned to their home course as they faced off against Odessa in a duel Thursday, Sept. 17, at Hidden Pines Country Club.
Warrensburg finished with a team score of 239, defeating Odessa who finished with a team score of 243.
Odessa's Sydney Stevens finished at the top with an individual score of 53, followed closely by Warrensburg's Hannah Taylor with a score of 54.
