WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg girls golf hosted the final match of the regular season, the Missouri River Valley Conference Tournament, on Monday, Oct. 5, at Mules National Golf Course, finishing second.
Warrensburg finished with a team score of 426, coming in second to Excelsior Spring's team score of 413.
"I thought we had some really good performances," Warrensburg head coach Chris Nimmo said. "We had a couple girls who could've played better and have played better at times throughout the year."
Other teams participating in the tournament included Pleasant Hill, third place, 440; Richmond, fourth place, 445; and Odessa, fifth place, 461.
Allie Phelps was Warrensburg's top scorer at the tournament, finishing third overall with an individual score of 101.
"Allie Phelps, on the back nine, played as well as she's played probably ever," Chris Nimmo said. "I think she shot 46 on the back and I believe that's a personal record for her back nine."
The top two individual scores of the tournament went to Hope Chappel and Kailey Sejkora, both of Excelsior Springs, finishing with scores of 94 and 100, respectively.
Warrensburg's Reece Nimmo and Evelyn Clark tied for the seventh top individual score with Pleasant Hill's Karis Bloom, as they all finished at 107.
"Evelyn and Reece didn't start too well, but they finished much stronger," Chris Nimmo said.
Warrensburg's Hannah Taylor and Elise Lewis were not far behind, finishing with scores of 111 and 115, respectively.
"Hannah Taylor has just been good all year, she's a wonderful young lady," Chris Nimmo said.
Chris Nimmo added that Lewis' score of 115 was her her personal best for an 18-hole competition.
"Each and every one of them got better (through the season) in every aspect of the game," Chris Nimmo said. "We had some newcomers who were a big part of our success and our two returners, Hannah and Allie, got much better."
With the Lady Tigers' second place finish at the tournament, Warrensburg was able to move up a spot in the conference to finish the regular season in third place.
Nimmo said the Lady Tigers placed fifth in both the regular season and MRVC tournament in 2019.
The Lady Tigers will move on to districts Monday, Oct. 12, at Excelsior Springs where they'll be competing in class 2, district 4.
Chris Nimmo said the team will travel to Excelsior Springs Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, to get a feel for the district course as well as work on the team's chipping and putting.
