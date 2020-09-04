WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg girls golf team found their footing with a win against Odessa following a couple of tough losses opening the season.
The Lady Tigers began their season with a home invitational Friday, Aug. 28, at Hidden Pines Country Club.
Rock Bridge took first at the invitational with a team score of 338, followed by Jefferson City in second place with a team score of 383.
Warrensburg finished fifth with a team score of 438.
The invitational's individual top score of 76 was made by Rock Bridge's Madison Moeller.
Allie Phelps, Evelyn Clark and Hannah Taylor all finished with an individual score of 109, the team's top score for the home opener.
Clark led the Lady Tigers at its first triangular of the season with an individual score of 51 on Monday, Sept. 1, at Hidden Pines Country Club against Excelsior Springs and Harrisonville.
Clark finished second over-all behind Excelsior Spring's Hope Chappel who finished with an individual score of 45.
Taylor followed closely behind Clark, finishing third over-all with a score of 54.
As a team, Warrensburg finished with a score of 222, being narrowly defeated by Excelsior Springs with a team score of 218.
Warrensburg saw their first win of the season Wednesday, Sept. 2, in its dual against Odessa at Shirkey Golf Course.
Warrensburg finished with a team score of 233, besting Odessa who finished with a team score of 247.
Phelps finished at the top for the night with an individual score of 54.
Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said the team was shooting more consistently against Odessa than in their initial season outings.
"I thought everybody hit more quality shots, although the score cards didn't show it," Nimmo said. "The course tonight was a little bit harder."
Nimmo said the team has focused on improving their short game, particularly their putting.
Nimmo said he expects the young team to show even more improvement over the coming months.
Warrensburg will travel to Bloomfield for a tournament against Helias Catholic at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club.
