The Warrensburg Lady Tigers finished sixth in the Rolla Holiday Tournament, falling 66-65 to Smith-Cotton on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The back-and-forth affair saw the Lady Tigers from Sedalia pull ahead in the final frame after Warrensburg led 48-47 going into the fourth quarter.
Warrensburg Lady Tigers lost 46-30 to Piasa Southwest Illinois in the opening round of the Rolla Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26 then beat Transportation and Law in the consolation semifinals.
Warrensburg will take part in the Lotspeich Automotive Shootout on Jan. 4 for its first action of 2020.
