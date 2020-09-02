WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg's varsity football game against Excelsior Springs set for Friday, Sept. 4, has been canceled as the Excelsior Springs football team continues its quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure.
The entire Excelsior Springs High School varsity football team was recently asked to quarantine by the Clay County Health Department following a potential exposure to COVID-19 during a game against Savannah High School on Friday, Aug. 28.
Savannah High School reported two new positive COVID-19 cases at the school Monday, Aug. 31, three days after the school's football game against Excelsior Springs.
Warrensburg will instead play against Oak Grove High School for its home opener Friday, Sept. 4.
Warrensburg High School Activities Director Keith Chapman said an agreement was made to host Oak Grove earlier in the season than the previously planned date of Oct. 23.
Senior night will start at 6:30 p.m. at UCM Walton Stadium and kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
