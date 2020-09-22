WARRENSBURG — The Tigers' defense firmly held their ground and the offense refused to let up as Warrensburg defeated Harrisonville 42-0 on Friday, Sept. 18.
The Tigers scored first as a hand-off to Shelby Pittsenbarger got Warrensburg to the two-yard line on a first and down in the first quarter and on the next play, Eli Nappe ran the ball in for a touchdown with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
A good field goal kick by Todd Lancaster brought the score to 7-0.
Later in the first quarter, with Harrisonville in possession at the 43-yard line, a high snap over Harrisonville's quarterback allowed Luke Othic to scoop the ball and run it in for a touchdown.
Lancaster followed this with a good field goal kick, bringing the score to 14-0.
In the second quarter, with the Tigers on the 22-yard line, the Tigers defense stopped a blitz on Nappe who was able to complete a touchdown pass through two Harrisonville defenders to Pittsenbarger.
Lancaster scored another extra point for Warrensburg, bringing the score to 21-0.
Later in the second quarter, Nappe threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Pittsenbarger.
After a 15-yard penalty for the Tigers for a false start on the field goal kick, Lancaster remained able to make a good kick, making the score 28-0.
The Tigers scored again late in the third quarter as Othic ran the ball 15 yards, weaving through the middle of Harrisonville's defense, for a touchdown.
With another good kick by Lancaster, the Tigers were up 35-0.
With 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, Warrensburg scored the final points of the game as Nappe completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Pittsenbarger and Lancaster scored the extra point, bringing the end score to 42-0.
Warrensburg returns home for their next game against Center High School Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.
