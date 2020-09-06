WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg football experienced its first loss of the season during its home opener against Oak Grove Friday, Sept. 4.
Oak Grove scored the first points of the game with a touchdown pass in the first quarter, but failed to complete its two point conversion, making the score 0-6.
Warrensburg got on the board later in the first quarter as Eli Nappe pushed through Oak Grove's defense for a one yard touchdown run, followed by an extra point field goal by Todd Lancaster, giving the Tigers a 7-6 lead.
Oak Grove reclaimed its lead in the second quarter with a touch down pass.
The Panthers attempted another two point conversion, but failed to get past the Tiger's defense, leaving the score at 7-12.
With 12 seconds left in the second quarter, the Panthers ran the ball into the end zone, but a penalty was called on Oak Grove for holding, negating the touchdown.
With six seconds left in the first half, Oak Grove went for a field goal kick, but it was no good, leaving the score at halftime at 7-12.
Following a punt by the Tigers in the third quarter, a penalty was called on Warrensburg for a halo infraction, giving Oak Grove first down at the 25 yard line.
Oak Grove capitalized on this, running the ball in for a touchdown a couple plays later.
The Tigers were able to deny Oak Grove an extra point by blocking their field goal kick, leaving the score at 18-7.
Oak Grove furthered their lead in the fourth quarter with a hand-off touchdown run, but missed the extra point kick, making the score 24-7.
Warrensburg was able to lessen Oak Grove's lead with Nappe's 20 yard touchdown pass to Shelby Pittsenbarger and Lancaster's extra point kick, scoring the final points of the game.
Oak Grove defeated Warrensburg 24-14.
"We came into the game expecting to win and we didn't play good enough to do that," Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said. "We made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball, a lot of self-inflicted wounds with turnovers offensively, missed tackles defensively and overall some missed opportunities throughout the game that we'd like to have back."
Despite the loss against Oak Grove, Cavanah is looking ahead into the season to correct the kind of mistakes made throughout Friday night's game.
Improvements Cavanah is looking to see on the team include ball security on offense and staying lower upfront on the defensive line.
"It's early in the year, we have a lot of football to play, but we've also got some things we need to fix at this point," Cavanah said.
