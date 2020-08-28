Warrensburg football looking to continue winning season streak

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg football team is looking to continue their winning season streak after a successful previous season, despite injuries in crucial positions.
Last year, the Tigers went 7-4, making two winning seasons in a row as they went 9-4 in 2018.
Warrensburg Coach Chris Cavanah said last season was a success, but the team had set their season expectations higher.
“We battled injuries in some key positions that were tough to overcome,” Cavanah said.
This year, the Tigers will be without players such as Miles Moore, 2018 All-State Running Back, and Corbin Cowick, 2018 and 2019 All-State Linebacker, who have graduated.
Cavanah said he is looking to have a more consistent offensive line in order to take a step forward in this upcoming season.
As for defense, the Tigers have four returning all-conference players with Eli Nappe, Shelby Pittsenbarger, Connor Wyatt and Cooper Berry.
“I think our team is hungry to get on the field and compete,” Cavanah said. “They have had a taste of success in the past and they want to get to that level again.”
Cavanah said the team’s goals for the upcoming season include beating Smith-Cotton, winning MRVC-West and winning the District Championship.
Seniors
Cooper Berry; Jaden Blew; Darrin Brown; Garrett Caughern; Eli Nappe; Shelby Pittsenbarger; Chase Rylander; Greg Smith; Braden Sosebee; Mason Sutherland; Jared Tarr; Marcus Tart; Conner Wyatt; Ashton Zeilke
Juniors
Brendan Bromwell; Caleb Deuschle; Max Elliott; Landon Johnson; Dawson Joyner; Todd Lancaster; Mark Lewis; Caleb McConville; Cooper Meldrem; Zach Munsterman; Luke Othic; Andrew Price; Isaac Robertson; Bryce Schoonover; Nathan Skahan; Aiden Walker; Gavin Wyatt
Sophomores
Brent Belanger; Jacob Belanger; Gareth Clifton; Sam Corbin; Carson Cummings; Luke Fatka; Jaxson Gleghorn; Lucas Graves; BJ Hill; Kenny Hong; Christian Iseri; Conner Johnston; Caleb McComb; Xavier Morris; Matthew Overall; James Saffold; Jake Sartwell; Johnothan See; Tucker Skelton; Braden Southers; Judd Sullivan; Gavin Wynn
Freshmen
Johnathan Anderson; Rock Azzaro; Trenton Barnhart; Quinn Conley; Tatum Davis; Malakhi Davis-Turner; Trenton Dungan; Benjamin Florida; Chase Heevner; Zakary Jones; Cole Kreisel; Porter McConville; Aedan McCracken; Kyle Menke; Isaiah Nguyen; Quade Othic; Isaac Shumate; Ian Tayloe; Scott Triplett; Jayden Welch; Nathan Wiltrout; Brayden Yancey
Managers
Jasmyn Callaway; Andy Martins; Connor McCormick
2020 Warrensburg Varsity Football Schedule: Date, Opponent, Location, Time
Aug. 28 — Capital City — Cavaliers, Away, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 — Excelsior Springs, Home, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 — Smith-Cotton, Home, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Harrisonville, Away, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 — Center High School, Home, 7 p.m.
