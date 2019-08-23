2019 Warrensburg Football Cheer

Varsity Football Cheerleaders
Seniors
Grace Azzaro; Yia Si Huang; Darcy MacMillan; Morgan Phelps; Jorden Trappett; Faith Woodward.
Juniors
Maysen Camara; Madeline Curtis; Rebecca Curtis; McKenna Hackler; Hailey Kenny; Alea Keys-Galloway; Xochil Oyervides; Kelcey Phelps; McKayla Ray; Olivia Rodriguez; Allie Taylor; Emma Teichman; Bella Valdez; Sam Willeford.
Sophomores
Cassidie Heupel; Kaitlen Rodriguez; Jenna Schudel.
Freshman
Christina Shull.
