WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg boys swimming finished second behind Belton in the team's first meet of the season Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Warrensburg had first place finishes in nine events as well as a number of second and third place finishes.
The Tigers didn't have anyone diving so Warrensburg went scoreless there, leading to Belton High School's win.
Warrensburg had four state consideration cuts:
- 200-yard medley relay made of Ryan Sheets, Justin Terrell, Christian Lockard and Hayden Vernon
- Vernon in the 200-yard individual medley
- Lockard in the 100-yard butterfly
- 200-yard free relay made of Sheets, Lockard, Terrell and Vernon
Warrensburg's next meet is set for 4 p.m. against Central Academy of Excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.