Warrensburg falls flat against Odessa

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Tigers ran out of steam against Odessa on Friday, Jan. 10, as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to secure a 51-38 win.
“We didn’t execute well, give them credit, I thought they played really well,” Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said. “I didn’t think we played very well on either end.”
The Tigers did enough in the first half to stay with the Bulldogs, trailing 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Warrensburg briefly led in the second quarter before going into the halftime break down 26-23.
Odessa outscored Warrensburg 20-11 in the third quarter, taking advantage of a handful of Tiger turnovers to pull away in the MRVC West matchup.
“Some of it was their pressure and we allowed their pressure to speed us up, rather than just relax and slowing down,” Nimmo said.
The Bulldogs ended the frame with a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Dawson Gittinger- one of six made by Odessa — to give Odessa a double-digit lead going into the final frame.
Cooper Berry did most of the scoring for the Tigers, putting up 18 points in the loss. Brooks Baldwin and Eli Nappe each added six points.
Warrensburg will take part in the 86th annual California Tournament beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The Tigers, seeded fourth out of eight teams, will face Fulton at 6 p.m.
