Warrensburg ends regular season on sour note

OAK GROVE - Warrensburg’s October struggles continued on Friday, Oct. 25, as the Tigers dropped their regular season finale 20-14 to Oak Grove.
Warrensburg finished the 10th month of the calendar year with a 1-3 record to fall to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in Missouri River Valley Conference West play.
“I thought our kids battled, but we didn’t execute,” Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said. “Both sides of the ball. Offensively, we had some problems up front and we had some missed opportunities. Defensively, we missed some tackles and had some chances to stop drives in the first half.”
The Panthers converted their first two drives into points, scoring the lone points of the first quarter on a five-yard touchdown run by Nate Foster. The score was set up by a 41-yard strike from quarterback Hunter Jones to tight end Kaden Weit on third down and long.
Oak Grove added to its lead on the second play of the second quarter with Clay Griffin taking it in for a 14-0 lead on a 16-yard score.
Warrensburg picked up its first first down of the night on its third drive with a 28 yard run by Eli Nappe, who provided most of the offense for the Tigers on the night.
Oak Grove held Warrensburg’s running backs group to 24 yards on 13 carries while Nappe churned out 109 yards.
“They did some different things up front,” Cavanah said on the limited run game. “They weren’t predictable in their defensive front, which caused us some problems with what we are doing. We are doing some stuff that is a little bit different without Miles (Moore) and it’s stuff that we aren’t super experienced at and it caused us some trouble.”
The Tigers senior running back did not play for a second week after exiting week seven’s contest with an injury.
Oak Grove kept the Tigers third drive alive with a defensive pass inference penalty on fourth down. Warrensburg turned the extra life into points with Nappe hitting Cory Conley for a 23-yard score to halve the deficit, 14-7, with seven minutes left in the first half.
The Panthers answered immediately, going back up two scores, 20-7 following a missed point after attempt, on a 68-yard catch-and-run from Jones to Jamison Kirk on Oak Groves next drive.
The 20-7 score stood until halftime as the Tigers avoided a dangerous spot in the final minute of action, moving out from their own one-yard line to avoid giving up a safety.
Warrensburg’s defense held Oak Grove out of the end zone in the second half, but the Tigers offense couldn’t find a way to get its offense in rhythm until it was too late.
Warrensburg got into Oak Grove territory twice in the third quarter, but came away empty handed both times.
The Tigers turned the ball over on downs after going for it on fourth and one from the Panther 18 yard line.
Nappe got the ball back for the offense with an interception at the Oak Grove 38-yard line, but gave the ball back to the Panthers on an interception of his own.
Oak Grove ground away the remainder of the third quarter, converting a fake punt to milk away more time. Shelby Pittsenbarger came up with the Tigers second pick of the night on fourth and seven to keep the Tigers in the game with 8:46 remaing.
Warrensburg took to the air to make it a one-score game, 20-14, with Nappe completing four passes for 98 of his 121 passing yards on the night. The junior quarterback finished off the drive with a one-yard dive into the end zone with 5:54 left in the contest.
“That’s something that we have to be able to,” Cavanah said. “That is maybe something that we should have done earlier in the game to change the tempo and get something going, but we played well on that drive.”
Oak Grove ate up the remaining time by picking up two first downs, converting on fourth and one wit 1:45 left to seal the win.
Despite the loss, Warrensburg still managed to retain the top seed in the Class 4 District 7 bracket, edging out Grain Valley by .14 points to retain home field advantage throughout the district tournament.
The Tigers will host Ruskin (1-8), who are coming off a 42-0 loss to Fort Osage in week nine, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
“We’ve got a one game season starting next week,” Cavanah said. “The Tigers have to be ready to play ball and we will be ready to play next week that first round district game.”
