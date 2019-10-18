Warrensburg drops three-set thriller with Pleasant Hill

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg trimmed an eight-point deficit down to a point in the third set of Thursday’s, Oct. 17, match with Pleasant Hill, but couldn’t complete the come back, falling 2-1 (21-25, 25-15, 23-25) in a three-set thriller.
The Lady Tigers led briefly in the final set at 2-1 before the Chicks jumped out to an 8-3 edge.
Warrensburg whittled the deficit down to one, 8-7, prompting a Pleasant Hill timeout.
Coming out of the break, the Chicks rattled off 13 points to the Lady Tigers six for a 21-13 lead and a Warrensburg timeout.
The Lady Tigers secured four quick points to get back into the match at 21-18 after the timeout.
“We just decided that we needed to start chipping away at them,” Warrensburg coach Trudy Fleeman said. “Just one good thing then turn that into two then into three to start building and get that momentum back.”
Warrensburg got as close as 23-22, but were unable to get over the hump.
Two service errors late in the third set stymied the Lady Tigers rallies.
“We just, unfortunately made too many unforced errors,” Fleeman said. “We fought hard, fought back from a deficit, but we just have to cut down on our unforced errors.”
Pleasant Hill controlled the first set, jumping out to a 17-11 lead before Warrensburg made a late run to get to 18-16. The Chicks kept the Lady Tigers at bay following the run to take the initial set 25-21.
Warrensburg broke a 7-7 with three straight points and never looked back in the second set. The Lady Tigers led by as many as eight, 21-13, before taking the set 25-15.
Warrensburg will take part in the Clinton tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19.
