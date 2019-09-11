Warrensburg softball gave up five-unanswered runs to Pleasant Hill in a 6-1 loss on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The Chicks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on back-to-back singles.
The Lady Tigers answered back in the top of the second, tying the game at 1-1. Jacelynn Laws grounder was misplayed by the Pleasant Hill defense, allowing Bella Kullenkamp to scores.
Pleasant Hill tacked on two runs in the third, a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Emma Kreisel went 4 2/3 innings in the circle for Warrensburg striking out seven while giving up seven hits and four runs.
Abby Allnut and Sammy Fatka accounted for all five of the Lady Tiger’s hits in the game.
